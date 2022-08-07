Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

