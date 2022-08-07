Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital International Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,931,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. CL King decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

HELE stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

