HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.89

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of -0.02.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

