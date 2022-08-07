HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.89

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of -0.02.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
