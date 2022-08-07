Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,250 ($27.57). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

HIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,291.67 ($28.08).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,604.50 ($19.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,084.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,649.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,674 ($32.77).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

