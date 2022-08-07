Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.18) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

