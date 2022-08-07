HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,500.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

