Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

HCG opened at C$26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.05. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

