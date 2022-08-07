Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $69.60 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

