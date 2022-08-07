H&R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRB stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

