H&R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HRB stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
