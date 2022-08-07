HSBC Downgrades bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Hold

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.30 ($7.53) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.58) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bpost NV/SA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

