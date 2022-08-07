Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $213.52 on Friday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $7,981,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

