Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.92

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 10268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 166.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $1,855,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

