Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth $72,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.