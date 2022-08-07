IAA (IAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. IAA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IAA by 147.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 585,236 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

