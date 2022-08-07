IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of IAA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

