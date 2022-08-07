ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

NYSE:ICL opened at $9.66 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2918 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

