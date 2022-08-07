InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

InfuSystem Stock Down 1.5 %

InfuSystem stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.11.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

