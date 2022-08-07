Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.