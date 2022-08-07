Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Ingevity Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE:NGVT opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $84.28.
Institutional Trading of Ingevity
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingevity by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ingevity by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ingevity by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
