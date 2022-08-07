Ingredion (INGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

