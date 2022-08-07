Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

