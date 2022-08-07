Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Inogen Price Performance
NASDAQ INGN opened at $27.71 on Friday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $632.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.