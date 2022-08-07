Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $27.71 on Friday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $632.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile



Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

