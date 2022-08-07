Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,901,985 shares in the company, valued at $63,667,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 10.9 %
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 98,348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
