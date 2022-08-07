Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,901,985 shares in the company, valued at $63,667,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 98,348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

