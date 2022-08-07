Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,189,698 shares in the company, valued at $63,063,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

