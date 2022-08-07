Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells 2,265 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
3M Stock Performance
NYSE MMM opened at $147.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
