Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells 2,265 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $147.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

