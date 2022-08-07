Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Abiomed Stock Down 0.3 %

Abiomed stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

