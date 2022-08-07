Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $282,150.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $282,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

