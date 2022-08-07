Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.