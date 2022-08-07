Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $359,620.80 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,392,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

