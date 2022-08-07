Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 1,152 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SBAC stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

