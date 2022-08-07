Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58.

SPT opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 348,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 166,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

