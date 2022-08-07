Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
SPT opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
