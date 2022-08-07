Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CAO Sells $337,800.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 341.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 227.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after buying an additional 3,778,016 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 1,752.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,525,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $17,923,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

