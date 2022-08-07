Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 144,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after acquiring an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.