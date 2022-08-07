Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 144,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after acquiring an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.