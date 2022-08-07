Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,014,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 162,158 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.78.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

