Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

