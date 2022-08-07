Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.