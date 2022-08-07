InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

