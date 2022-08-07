Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Down 7.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 1,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Interface Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $779.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth about $62,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Interface in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.