Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Down 7.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 1,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $779.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth about $62,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Interface in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
