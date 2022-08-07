InterRent REIT (IIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$51.86 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

