Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,580 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $16.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -31.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 2,516,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
