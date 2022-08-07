Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.70 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

