Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.55

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 9467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

