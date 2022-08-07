IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $165.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.38.

IPGP opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

