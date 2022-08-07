IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $165.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.38.
IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.6 %
IPGP opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
