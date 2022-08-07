Ipsidy (AUID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Ipsidy Stock Performance

AUID opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Ipsidy has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Ipsidy

Ipsidy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ipsidy by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ipsidy by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ipsidy by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ipsidy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

