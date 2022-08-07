iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,180,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,557,000 after purchasing an additional 578,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,268 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,560,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,536,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

