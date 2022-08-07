Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.
Itron Trading Up 1.9 %
Itron stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Itron
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Read More
