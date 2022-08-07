Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Up 1.9 %

Itron stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.