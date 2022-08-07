ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $78.37 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

