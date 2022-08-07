Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

