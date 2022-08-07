Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $25.26. Jamf shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 4,194 shares.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $108.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

