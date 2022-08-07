Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 655.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NYSE:JHG opened at $24.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

