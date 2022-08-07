Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASFY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Basf Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BASFY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

